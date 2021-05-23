Campbell's Red Lentil Dahl with Kumara

With a hue as heart-warming as its ingredients, this wholesome vegan dahl is perfect for winter dinners when you're short on time.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Vegetable oil
|1
|Brown onion
|3
|Cloves garlic, chopped
|2 tsp
|Finely grated fresh ginger
|2 Tbsp
|Mild curry powder
|2 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|1½ cups
|Dried red lentils, rinsed
|1 litre / 4 cups
|Campbell's Real Stock – Vegetable
|400 g
|Kumara, peeled, cut into 2cm pieces
|50 g
|Baby spinach leaves
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped fresh coriander
|Yoghurt and toasted/warmed roti bread, to serve
Directions
- Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onion, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until soft. Add curry powder. Cook, stirring for a further 1 minute.
- Stir in tomato paste, lentils, stock and sweet potato. Bring to boil. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for about 12 to 15 minutes, or until sweet potato and lentils are tender. Remove from heat. Stir in spinach and coriander.
- Serve with yoghurt and roti bread.
This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.