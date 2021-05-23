Campbell's Red Lentil Dahl with Kumara

Photo / Supplied.

With a hue as heart-warming as its ingredients, this wholesome vegan dahl is perfect for winter dinners when you're short on time.

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Vegetable oil 1 Brown onion 3 Cloves garlic, chopped 2 tsp Finely grated fresh ginger 2 Tbsp Mild curry powder 2 Tbsp Tomato paste 1½ cups Dried red lentils, rinsed 1 litre / 4 cups Campbell's Real Stock – Vegetable 400 g Kumara, peeled, cut into 2cm pieces 50 g Baby spinach leaves 2 Tbsp Chopped fresh coriander Yoghurt and toasted/warmed roti bread, to serve

Directions

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onion, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until soft. Add curry powder. Cook, stirring for a further 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste, lentils, stock and sweet potato. Bring to boil. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for about 12 to 15 minutes, or until sweet potato and lentils are tender. Remove from heat. Stir in spinach and coriander. Serve with yoghurt and roti bread.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.