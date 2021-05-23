Website of the Year

Campbell's Red Lentil Dahl with Kumara

Photo / Supplied.

With a hue as heart-warming as its ingredients, this wholesome vegan dahl is perfect for winter dinners when you're short on time.

Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 TbspVegetable oil
1Brown onion
3Cloves garlic, chopped
2 tspFinely grated fresh ginger
2 TbspMild curry powder
2 TbspTomato paste
1½ cupsDried red lentils, rinsed
1 litre / 4 cupsCampbell's Real Stock – Vegetable
400 gKumara, peeled, cut into 2cm pieces
50 gBaby spinach leaves
2 TbspChopped fresh coriander
Yoghurt and toasted/warmed roti bread, to serve

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onion, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 to 4 minutes, or until soft. Add curry powder. Cook, stirring for a further 1 minute.
  2. Stir in tomato paste, lentils, stock and sweet potato. Bring to boil. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for about 12 to 15 minutes, or until sweet potato and lentils are tender. Remove from heat. Stir in spinach and coriander.
  3. Serve with yoghurt and roti bread.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.

