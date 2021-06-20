Campbell's Hearty Easy Prep Beef Casserole

A casserole that comes together relatively quickly, this hearty dish is a nourishing weekend option
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 1 ½ - 2 hours
Serves: 6
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 kg
|Beef chuck steak
|2
|Brown onions, coarsely chopped
|½ cup
|Tomato paste
|650 g
|Potatoes, peeled and quartered
|1 L / 4 cups
|Campbell's Real Stock Beef
|Steamed rice, to serve
|Finely chopped parsley, to serve
Directions
- Pre heat oven to 160°C. Heat oil in a large heavy-based saucepan. Add beef and cook, over medium heat for 3-4 mins until starting to brown. Add onion and cook, stirring for 1-2 minutes.
- Add tomato paste and potatoes and stir to combine. Add Campbell's Real Stock. Bring to the boil. Cover and place it in the oven. Cook covered for 1 1/2 hours, remove the lid and cook for a further 15 mins to reduce liquid.
- Serve with steamed rice and finely chopped parsley to garnish.
