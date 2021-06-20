Campbell's Hearty Easy Prep Beef Casserole

Photo / Supplied.

A casserole that comes together relatively quickly, this hearty dish is a nourishing weekend option

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 1 ½ - 2 hours

Serves: 6

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 kg Beef chuck steak 2 Brown onions, coarsely chopped ½ cup Tomato paste 650 g Potatoes, peeled and quartered 1 L / 4 cups Campbell's Real Stock Beef Steamed rice, to serve Finely chopped parsley, to serve

Directions

Pre heat oven to 160°C. Heat oil in a large heavy-based saucepan. Add beef and cook, over medium heat for 3-4 mins until starting to brown. Add onion and cook, stirring for 1-2 minutes. Add tomato paste and potatoes and stir to combine. Add Campbell's Real Stock. Bring to the boil. Cover and place it in the oven. Cook covered for 1 1/2 hours, remove the lid and cook for a further 15 mins to reduce liquid. Serve with steamed rice and finely chopped parsley to garnish.

