Recipes

Campbell's Hearty Easy Prep Beef Casserole

Photo / Supplied.

Not for sale

A casserole that comes together relatively quickly, this hearty dish is a nourishing weekend option

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 1 ½ - 2 hours
Serves: 6

Ingredients

2 TbspOlive oil
1 kgBeef chuck steak
2Brown onions, coarsely chopped
½ cupTomato paste
650 gPotatoes, peeled and quartered
1 L / 4 cupsCampbell's Real Stock Beef
Steamed rice, to serve
Finely chopped parsley, to serve

Directions

  1. Pre heat oven to 160°C. Heat oil in a large heavy-based saucepan. Add beef and cook, over medium heat for 3-4 mins until starting to brown. Add onion and cook, stirring for 1-2 minutes.
  2. Add tomato paste and potatoes and stir to combine. Add Campbell's Real Stock. Bring to the boil. Cover and place it in the oven. Cook covered for 1 1/2 hours, remove the lid and cook for a further 15 mins to reduce liquid.
  3. Serve with steamed rice and finely chopped parsley to garnish.
This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.
Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.

