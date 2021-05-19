Campbell's Easy Pumpkin Soup

Combining quality chicken stock with the sustenance of roast pumpkin, this soup is effortlessly simple and a great solution for winter dinners.
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|1
|Brown onion, chopped
|1 kg
|Pumpkin, peeled and chopped
|4
|Cloves garlic, skin on
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 L / 4 cups
|Campbell's Real Stock - Chicken
|Chives, to serve
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 220°C/200°C fan forced. Line an oven tray with baking paper. Place pumpkin, onion and garlic on the tray, drizzle with olive oil and roast for 20 mins until softened.
- Place roasted pumpkin, onion and garlic (skin removed) in a medium saucepan. Add Campbell's Real Stock Chicken. Bring to the boil, simmer for 5 mins.
- Using a stick blender or food processor puree soup until smooth.
- Ladle soup into bowls and garnish it with chives.
