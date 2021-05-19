Website of the Year

Campbell's Easy Pumpkin Soup

Photo / Supplied.

Combining quality chicken stock with the sustenance of roast pumpkin, this soup is effortlessly simple and a great solution for winter dinners.

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

1Brown onion, chopped
1 kgPumpkin, peeled and chopped
4Cloves garlic, skin on
2 TbspOlive oil
1 L / 4 cupsCampbell's Real Stock - Chicken
Chives, to serve

Directions

  1. Pre-heat oven to 220°C/200°C fan forced. Line an oven tray with baking paper. Place pumpkin, onion and garlic on the tray, drizzle with olive oil and roast for 20 mins until softened.
  2. Place roasted pumpkin, onion and garlic (skin removed) in a medium saucepan. Add Campbell's Real Stock Chicken. Bring to the boil, simmer for 5 mins.
  3. Using a stick blender or food processor puree soup until smooth.
  4. Ladle soup into bowls and garnish it with chives.
Photo / Supplied.
Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.

