Campbell's Easy Pumpkin Soup

Combining quality chicken stock with the sustenance of roast pumpkin, this soup is effortlessly simple and a great solution for winter dinners.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 Brown onion, chopped 1 kg Pumpkin, peeled and chopped 4 Cloves garlic, skin on 2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 L / 4 cups Campbell's Real Stock - Chicken Chives, to serve

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 220°C/200°C fan forced. Line an oven tray with baking paper. Place pumpkin, onion and garlic on the tray, drizzle with olive oil and roast for 20 mins until softened. Place roasted pumpkin, onion and garlic (skin removed) in a medium saucepan. Add Campbell's Real Stock Chicken. Bring to the boil, simmer for 5 mins. Using a stick blender or food processor puree soup until smooth. Ladle soup into bowls and garnish it with chives.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.