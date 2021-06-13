Campbell's Carrot and Chickpea Pilaf

Simple yet satisfying, a good pilaf is worth adding to your recipe rotation - perfect as a main or a side.
Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|500 g
|Carrots, halved, thinly sliced
|2 tsp
|Mild curry powder
|1 cup
|Basmati rice
|500 ml / 2 cups
|Campbell's Real Stock Vegetable
|420 g
|Can chickpeas, drained, rinsed
|Green onion, sliced, to serve
Directions
- Heat oil in a large frying pan on high. Cook carrot for 3-4 mins or until starting to soften. Add curry powder and stir for 1 min.
- Add rice, stirring for 1 minute. Add Campbell's Real Stock and bring it to the boil. Cover and simmer on low for 15 mins. Add chickpeas and stir to combine.
- Serve garnished with green onion.
