Recipes

Campbell's Carrot and Chickpea Pilaf

Photo / Supplied.

Simple yet satisfying, a good pilaf is worth adding to your recipe rotation - perfect as a main or a side.

Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 TbspOlive oil
500 gCarrots, halved, thinly sliced
2 tspMild curry powder
1 cupBasmati rice
500 ml / 2 cupsCampbell's Real Stock Vegetable
420 gCan chickpeas, drained, rinsed
Green onion, sliced, to serve

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large frying pan on high. Cook carrot for 3-4 mins or until starting to soften. Add curry powder and stir for 1 min.
  2. Add rice, stirring for 1 minute. Add Campbell's Real Stock and bring it to the boil. Cover and simmer on low for 15 mins. Add chickpeas and stir to combine.
  3. Serve garnished with green onion.
This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.
Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.

