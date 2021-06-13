Campbell's Carrot and Chickpea Pilaf

Photo / Supplied.

Simple yet satisfying, a good pilaf is worth adding to your recipe rotation - perfect as a main or a side.

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Olive oil 500 g Carrots, halved, thinly sliced 2 tsp Mild curry powder 1 cup Basmati rice 500 ml / 2 cups Campbell's Real Stock Vegetable 420 g Can chickpeas, drained, rinsed Green onion, sliced, to serve

Directions

Heat oil in a large frying pan on high. Cook carrot for 3-4 mins or until starting to soften. Add curry powder and stir for 1 min. Add rice, stirring for 1 minute. Add Campbell's Real Stock and bring it to the boil. Cover and simmer on low for 15 mins. Add chickpeas and stir to combine. Serve garnished with green onion.

