Campbell's Beef Pho to Go

This fragrant pho (pronounced fuh) is a streamlined spin on a classic Vietnamese dish, and it's a favourite of ours for winter evenings.
Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 10 mins
Serves: 1-2
Ingredients
|500 ml / 2 cups
|Bottle Campbell's Bone Broth – Beef
|1
|Star anise
|2 tsp
|Tamari soy sauce
|120 g
|Fresh thin rice noodles
|80 g
|Baby bok choy, washed, chopped
|100 g
|Beef eye fillet, very thinly sliced
|Fresh coriander leaves, to serve
|Fresh mint leaves, to serve
|Sliced red chilli, to serve
|Sliced green spring onion, to serves
|Bean sprouts, to serve
Directions
- Combine Campbell's Bone Broth – Beef, star anise and sauce in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil. Simmer for 2 minutes. Add noodles and bok choy. Simmer for a further 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove and discard star anise. Add beef.
- Serve topped with coriander, mint, chilli, onions and bean sprouts.
This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.
Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.