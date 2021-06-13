Campbell's Beef Pho to Go

Photo / Supplied.

This fragrant pho (pronounced fuh) is a streamlined spin on a classic Vietnamese dish, and it's a favourite of ours for winter evenings.

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

500 ml / 2 cups Bottle Campbell's Bone Broth – Beef 1 Star anise 2 tsp Tamari soy sauce 120 g Fresh thin rice noodles 80 g Baby bok choy, washed, chopped 100 g Beef eye fillet, very thinly sliced Fresh coriander leaves, to serve Fresh mint leaves, to serve Sliced red chilli, to serve Sliced green spring onion, to serves Bean sprouts, to serve

Directions

Combine Campbell's Bone Broth – Beef, star anise and sauce in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil. Simmer for 2 minutes. Add noodles and bok choy. Simmer for a further 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove and discard star anise. Add beef. Serve topped with coriander, mint, chilli, onions and bean sprouts.

Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.

Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.