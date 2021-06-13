Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Campbell's Beef Pho to Go

Photo / Supplied.

Not for sale

This fragrant pho (pronounced fuh) is a streamlined spin on a classic Vietnamese dish, and it's a favourite of ours for winter evenings.

Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 10 mins
Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

500 ml / 2 cupsBottle Campbell's Bone Broth – Beef
1Star anise
2 tspTamari soy sauce
120 gFresh thin rice noodles
80 gBaby bok choy, washed, chopped
100 gBeef eye fillet, very thinly sliced
Fresh coriander leaves, to serve
Fresh mint leaves, to serve
Sliced red chilli, to serve
Sliced green spring onion, to serves
Bean sprouts, to serve

Directions

  1. Combine Campbell's Bone Broth – Beef, star anise and sauce in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil. Simmer for 2 minutes. Add noodles and bok choy. Simmer for a further 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove and discard star anise. Add beef.
  2. Serve topped with coriander, mint, chilli, onions and bean sprouts.
Photo / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Campbells.
Campbell's is a registered trade mark of the Campbell Soup Company and is used under license.

