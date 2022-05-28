Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Brussels sprouts & cauliflower with miso glaze

for 4 people

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Ingredients

2 cupsBrussels sprouts, halved
2 cupscauliflower florets
For deep-fryingoil

Glaze

2 Tbsp white miso
2 Tbsp mirin
2 Tbsp sake
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 Tbsp soy sauce
2 tsp finely grated ginger

Directions

  1. For the glaze: In a small pot place the miso, mirin, sake, sugar, soy sauce and ginger, mixing until smooth. The back of a spoon is great for squishing the miso. Set aside.
  2. Heat a deep fryer or medium-sized pot filled halfway with flavourless oil to 160C. Toss half the miso glaze over the vegetables, then cook in batches until crisp and golden.
  3. Place them on to a platter and drizzle the remainder of the miso glaze on top.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by