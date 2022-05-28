Brussels sprouts & cauliflower with miso glaze

Ingredients
|2 cups
|Brussels sprouts, halved
|2 cups
|cauliflower florets
|For deep-frying
|oil
Glaze
|2 Tbsp white miso
|2 Tbsp mirin
|2 Tbsp sake
|1 Tbsp brown sugar
|1 Tbsp soy sauce
|2 tsp finely grated ginger
Directions
- For the glaze: In a small pot place the miso, mirin, sake, sugar, soy sauce and ginger, mixing until smooth. The back of a spoon is great for squishing the miso. Set aside.
- Heat a deep fryer or medium-sized pot filled halfway with flavourless oil to 160C. Toss half the miso glaze over the vegetables, then cook in batches until crisp and golden.
- Place them on to a platter and drizzle the remainder of the miso glaze on top.