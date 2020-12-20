Website of the Year

Recipes

Broad bean dip recipe with sesame vegetables

for 4-6 people
Broad bean dip recipe with sesame vegetables

Angela Casley
By:

It may be a little time consuming, but it is essential to remove the skins from the broadbeans to help create a smooth dip. Serve with these vegetable chips or crackers and crudites.

Ingredients

500gfrozen broad beans
1 clovegarlic
½ tspdijon mustard
½ cupcottage cheese
1 Tbsplemon zest
¼ cupdill fronds
Salt and freshly ground pepperto taste

Vegetables

1 largekumara, sliced thinly
1 largepotato, sliced thinly
1 Tbspcoconut oil
1 tsppaprika
2 tspmixed black and white sesame seeds

Directions

  1. Plunge the frozen broad beans into boiling water for 4 minutes. Remove, drain under cold water, then remove the beans from the skins. Discard the skins.
  2. Into a food processor place the beans, garlic, mustard, cottage cheese, lemon and dill, blitzing until smooth. Season to taste.
  3. Heat an oven to 180C. Place the sliced vegetables on to a large baking tray. Toss over the paprika, oil and sesame seeds. Spread out in a single layer. Bake for 20-25 minutes until crisp.
  4. Serve the dip with a few extra dill leaves and the chips on the side.

