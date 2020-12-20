Broad bean dip recipe with sesame vegetables

It may be a little time consuming, but it is essential to remove the skins from the broadbeans to help create a smooth dip. Serve with these vegetable chips or crackers and crudites.

Ingredients

500g frozen broad beans 1 clove garlic ½ tsp dijon mustard ½ cup cottage cheese 1 Tbsp lemon zest ¼ cup dill fronds Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Vegetables

1 large kumara, sliced thinly 1 large potato, sliced thinly 1 Tbsp coconut oil 1 tsp paprika 2 tsp mixed black and white sesame seeds

Directions