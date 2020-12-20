Broad bean dip recipe with sesame vegetables

It may be a little time consuming, but it is essential to remove the skins from the broadbeans to help create a smooth dip. Serve with these vegetable chips or crackers and crudites.
Ingredients
|500g
|frozen broad beans
|1 clove
|garlic
|½ tsp
|dijon mustard
|½ cup
|cottage cheese
|1 Tbsp
|lemon zest
|¼ cup
|dill fronds
|Salt and freshly ground pepper
|to taste
Vegetables
|1 large
|kumara, sliced thinly
|1 large
|potato, sliced thinly
|1 Tbsp
|coconut oil
|1 tsp
|paprika
|2 tsp
|mixed black and white sesame seeds
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Plunge the frozen broad beans into boiling water for 4 minutes. Remove, drain under cold water, then remove the beans from the skins. Discard the skins.
- Into a food processor place the beans, garlic, mustard, cottage cheese, lemon and dill, blitzing until smooth. Season to taste.
- Heat an oven to 180C. Place the sliced vegetables on to a large baking tray. Toss over the paprika, oil and sesame seeds. Spread out in a single layer. Bake for 20-25 minutes until crisp.
- Serve the dip with a few extra dill leaves and the chips on the side.