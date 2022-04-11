Brioche buns with chocolate and almond

These brioche buns — filled with chocolate, cinnamon and figs — are best served straight from the oven but deliciously tempting to have on hand for unexpected guests.
Dough
|2 tsp
|Dried instant yeast
|1 tsp
|Sugar
|¼ cup
|Warm water
|½ cup
|Milk
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|1
|Egg
|2 Tbsp
|Coconut oil
|3 cups
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
Filling
|100 g
|Softened butter
|1 tsp
|Vanilla bean paste
|1 ½ cups
|Roasted almonds, finely chopped (Main)
|½ cup
|Dried figs, chopped (Main)
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Cocoa powder (Main)
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|½ cup
|Chocolate bits, chopped (Main)
|1
|Beaten egg, to brush tops
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 12-muffin tin tray and line bases with a round of baking paper.
- Combine the yeast and first measure of sugar, then sprinkle over the warm water. Leave to sit in a warm place for 10 minutes until it is frothy.
- In the large bowl of a kitchen mixer, place the milk, sugar, egg and coconut oil and yeast mixture and beat until well combined. Slowly add the flour and cinnamon to form a soft dough. If you are not using a dough hook you may need to do the last bit by hand. Knead for 2 minutes on a lightly floured bench. Add a little extra flour if the dough is too sticky. Put it into a clean, lightly oiled bowl and place in a warm spot for about an hour until it has doubled in size.
- Combine the butter and vanilla paste in a small bowl. In another bowl mix the nuts, figs, sugar, cocoa, cinnamon and chocolate.
- Roll the dough on a lightly flour bench to a 30 x 40cm rectangle. Leaving a 2cm border, spread over the softened butter mixture. On top, sprinkle the nut mixture gently pressing in to the dough.
- Roll into a log starting with the long side. Slice into 12 even-sized pieces. Place into the muffin tin, cover with plastic wrap and leave to rest for 45 minutes until risen.
- Brush the top with a little egg. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Leave to sit for a few minutes. Enjoy while warm.