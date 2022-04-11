Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Brioche buns with chocolate and almond

Makes: 12

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

These brioche buns — filled with chocolate, cinnamon and figs — are best served straight from the oven but deliciously tempting to have on hand for unexpected guests.

Dough

2 tspDried instant yeast
1 tspSugar
¼ cupWarm water
½ cupMilk
¼ cupSugar
1Egg
2 TbspCoconut oil
3 cupsPlain flour
1 tspCinnamon

Filling

100 gSoftened butter
1 tspVanilla bean paste
1 ½ cupsRoasted almonds, finely chopped (Main)
½ cupDried figs, chopped (Main)
½ cupBrown sugar
1 TbspCocoa powder (Main)
1 tspCinnamon
½ cupChocolate bits, chopped (Main)
1Beaten egg, to brush tops

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 12-muffin tin tray and line bases with a round of baking paper.
  2. Combine the yeast and first measure of sugar, then sprinkle over the warm water. Leave to sit in a warm place for 10 minutes until it is frothy.
  3. In the large bowl of a kitchen mixer, place the milk, sugar, egg and coconut oil and yeast mixture and beat until well combined. Slowly add the flour and cinnamon to form a soft dough. If you are not using a dough hook you may need to do the last bit by hand. Knead for 2 minutes on a lightly floured bench. Add a little extra flour if the dough is too sticky. Put it into a clean, lightly oiled bowl and place in a warm spot for about an hour until it has doubled in size.
  4. Combine the butter and vanilla paste in a small bowl. In another bowl mix the nuts, figs, sugar, cocoa, cinnamon and chocolate.
  5. Roll the dough on a lightly flour bench to a 30 x 40cm rectangle. Leaving a 2cm border, spread over the softened butter mixture. On top, sprinkle the nut mixture gently pressing in to the dough.
  6. Roll into a log starting with the long side. Slice into 12 even-sized pieces. Place into the muffin tin, cover with plastic wrap and leave to rest for 45 minutes until risen.
  7. Brush the top with a little egg. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Leave to sit for a few minutes. Enjoy while warm.

More Easter recipes from Angela

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by