Brioche buns with chocolate and almond

Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 12-muffin tin tray and line bases with a round of baking paper.

Combine the yeast and first measure of sugar, then sprinkle over the warm water. Leave to sit in a warm place for 10 minutes until it is frothy.

In the large bowl of a kitchen mixer, place the milk, sugar, egg and coconut oil and yeast mixture and beat until well combined. Slowly add the flour and cinnamon to form a soft dough. If you are not using a dough hook you may need to do the last bit by hand. Knead for 2 minutes on a lightly floured bench. Add a little extra flour if the dough is too sticky. Put it into a clean, lightly oiled bowl and place in a warm spot for about an hour until it has doubled in size.

Combine the butter and vanilla paste in a small bowl. In another bowl mix the nuts, figs, sugar, cocoa, cinnamon and chocolate.

Roll the dough on a lightly flour bench to a 30 x 40cm rectangle. Leaving a 2cm border, spread over the softened butter mixture. On top, sprinkle the nut mixture gently pressing in to the dough.

Roll into a log starting with the long side. Slice into 12 even-sized pieces. Place into the muffin tin, cover with plastic wrap and leave to rest for 45 minutes until risen.