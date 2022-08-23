Bok choy, cabbage and broccolini chicken noodles

Bring a large pot of water to the boil.

Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a large wok or frying pan on high heat. Fry garlic, ginger and chicken for 2-3 minutes or until chicken is cooked. Set aside.

Heat remaining 2 Tbsp vegetable oil and cook cabbage, bok choy and broccolini for 2-3 minutes until vegetables are bright green and tender.

Cook noodles in boiling water until just cooked through.

Mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, vegetable oil and brown sugar.