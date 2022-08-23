Voyager 2022 media awards
Recipes

Bok choy, cabbage and broccolini chicken noodles

for 4 people

Tamara West

Nadia Lim
By
Nadia Lim

Food writer and author

These noodles use three different cruciferous vegetables and make a quick, delicious and nutritious dinner. These vegetables, which get their name from the crucifix-like shape their four-petalled flowers reassemble, rate incredibly high in the nutrition stakes.

Ingredients

3 TbspOil
3 clovesGarlic, finely chopped
1 inchGinger, peeled and finely grated
1Chicken breast, skinless, thinly sliced (Main)
¼ headGreen cabbage, chopped
1Bok choy, chopped (Main)
1 bunchBroccolini, about 8-10 stems, chopped
360 gSoba noodles, dried
¼ cupSoy sauce
1 ½ TbspRice vinegar
1 ½ TbspSesame oil
1 tspVegetable oil
½ tspBrown sugar

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to the boil.
  2. Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a large wok or frying pan on high heat. Fry garlic, ginger and chicken for 2-3 minutes or until chicken is cooked. Set aside.
  3. Heat remaining 2 Tbsp vegetable oil and cook cabbage, bok choy and broccolini for 2-3 minutes until vegetables are bright green and tender.
  4. Cook noodles in boiling water until just cooked through.
  5. Mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, vegetable oil and brown sugar.
  6. Drain noodles and add to the vegetables in the wok, along with the cooked chicken and dressing. Toss everything together and serve.

