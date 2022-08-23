Bok choy, cabbage and broccolini chicken noodles

These noodles use three different cruciferous vegetables and make a quick, delicious and nutritious dinner. These vegetables, which get their name from the crucifix-like shape their four-petalled flowers reassemble, rate incredibly high in the nutrition stakes.
Ingredients
|3 Tbsp
|Oil
|3 cloves
|Garlic, finely chopped
|1 inch
|Ginger, peeled and finely grated
|1
|Chicken breast, skinless, thinly sliced (Main)
|¼ head
|Green cabbage, chopped
|1
|Bok choy, chopped (Main)
|1 bunch
|Broccolini, about 8-10 stems, chopped
|360 g
|Soba noodles, dried
|¼ cup
|Soy sauce
|1 ½ Tbsp
|Rice vinegar
|1 ½ Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|1 tsp
|Vegetable oil
|½ tsp
|Brown sugar
Directions
- Bring a large pot of water to the boil.
- Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a large wok or frying pan on high heat. Fry garlic, ginger and chicken for 2-3 minutes or until chicken is cooked. Set aside.
- Heat remaining 2 Tbsp vegetable oil and cook cabbage, bok choy and broccolini for 2-3 minutes until vegetables are bright green and tender.
- Cook noodles in boiling water until just cooked through.
- Mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, vegetable oil and brown sugar.
- Drain noodles and add to the vegetables in the wok, along with the cooked chicken and dressing. Toss everything together and serve.