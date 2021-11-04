Voyager 2021 media awards
Black pepper and sumac strawberries with honey creme fraiche

By: Lucy Corry

Enliven early-season strawberries (or ones from your garden that aren't as you'd like) with this delicious syrup, which can be made in advance and stored in the fridge.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus steeping time. Cook time: 7 minutes.

Ingredients

1 cupcaster sugar
1 cuphot water
2 Tbspsumac
5 good grindsblack pepper (about 1 tsp)
1 cupcreme fraiche
2 Tbsphoney

Directions

  1. Put the sugar and water in a small pot set over a medium heat. Stir until the sugar has dissolved, then add the sumac and black pepper. Simmer gently for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat. Cool, then strain through a fine sieve.
  2. If the strawberries are large, halve or quarter them and add to the syrup. If you're using smaller berries, prick them with a skewer or fork before adding them to the syrup. Cover and let steep for at least 2 hours at room temperature, or in the fridge overnight.
  3. Just before serving, stir the crème fraîche and honey together. Divide the berries between four plates or bowls. Dollop on some crème fraîche and pour over a generous slosh of the syrup.

Edited extract from Homecooked by Lucy Corry. Photography Carolyn Robertson. Published by Penguin. RRP $55.

