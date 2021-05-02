Best Avocado & Eggs On Toast recipe + video

For the labneh: Line a sieve with muslin cloth and place over a bowl. Mix yoghurt with salt and lemon juice. Pour yoghurt mixture into the lined sieve and fold cloth over the top to cover completely. Refrigerate for 24 hours.

For the soft boiled eggs: Fill saucepan with water then add eggs and vinegar. Bring to the boil over medium heat then boil for 3 minutes. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon and place in a bowl of iced water. Peel the shells once the eggs are cool enough to handle.