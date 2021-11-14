Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Bertrand Jang's Fijian cassava cake

Makes: 1 cake
Ingredients

800gcassava, grated or blitzed in a food processor* (see note)
1 cupgrated coconut
2 Tbspcornflour
1 tspsalt
2 tspbaking powder
½ cupcoconut milk
2eggs
1 cupsugar
1 cupwater
1 Tbspvanilla essence
100gmelted butter

Topping

2egg yolks
½ cupcondensed milk
½ cupcoconut cream

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 160ºC. Grease an 8-inch cake tin.
  2. In a large bowl, add cassava, coconut, cornflour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.
  3. In a separate mixing bowl add coconut milk, eggs, sugar, water and vanilla essence.
  4. Lastly add melted butter. Whisk wet ingredients.
  5. Add the add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix all ingredients through.
  6. Pour into cake tin and bake for 40 minutes.
  7. Leave the cake in the tin while you make the topping.
  8. For the topping, add egg yolks, condensed milk and coconut cream, whisk well.
  9. Evenly prick the cake with a fork or skewer and pour the topping over the baked cake to ensure the topping soaks in.
  10. Bake for an additional 10 minutes. Leave to cool, then slice and serve.

*When blitzing the cassava in a food processor, make sure to do it in small amounts of cassava at a time to prevent the cassava being too lumpy.

Sweet & Me, 235 Church Street Onehunga. sweetandme.co.nz @sweetandmenz

