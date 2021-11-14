Bertrand Jang's Fijian cassava cake

Ingredients
|800g
|cassava, grated or blitzed in a food processor* (see note)
|1 cup
|grated coconut
|2 Tbsp
|cornflour
|1 tsp
|salt
|2 tsp
|baking powder
|½ cup
|coconut milk
|2
|eggs
|1 cup
|sugar
|1 cup
|water
|1 Tbsp
|vanilla essence
|100g
|melted butter
Topping
|2
|egg yolks
|½ cup
|condensed milk
|½ cup
|coconut cream
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160ºC. Grease an 8-inch cake tin.
- In a large bowl, add cassava, coconut, cornflour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.
- In a separate mixing bowl add coconut milk, eggs, sugar, water and vanilla essence.
- Lastly add melted butter. Whisk wet ingredients.
- Add the add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix all ingredients through.
- Pour into cake tin and bake for 40 minutes.
- Leave the cake in the tin while you make the topping.
- For the topping, add egg yolks, condensed milk and coconut cream, whisk well.
- Evenly prick the cake with a fork or skewer and pour the topping over the baked cake to ensure the topping soaks in.
- Bake for an additional 10 minutes. Leave to cool, then slice and serve.
*When blitzing the cassava in a food processor, make sure to do it in small amounts of cassava at a time to prevent the cassava being too lumpy.
Sweet & Me, 235 Church Street Onehunga. sweetandme.co.nz @sweetandmenz