Bertrand Jang's Fijian cassava cake

Preheat oven to 160ºC. Grease an 8-inch cake tin.

In a large bowl, add cassava, coconut, cornflour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl add coconut milk, eggs, sugar, water and vanilla essence.

Lastly add melted butter. Whisk wet ingredients.

Add the add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix all ingredients through.

Pour into cake tin and bake for 40 minutes.

Leave the cake in the tin while you make the topping.

For the topping, add egg yolks, condensed milk and coconut cream, whisk well.

Evenly prick the cake with a fork or skewer and pour the topping over the baked cake to ensure the topping soaks in.