Berry, basil and lemon sorbet

I love making this beautiful sorbet packed full of gorgeous flavours. The inclusion of basil seeds, which are used in Ayurvedic medicine and have a number of health benefits, gives it a little crunch. Iron and calcium-rich, basil seeds can also be used in drinks, ice creams and even cakes.

Ingredients

1 cup sugar 1 cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves 6 cups berries of your choice, fresh or frozen ¾ cup fresh lemon juice (approx 4 lemons) 1 Tbsp basil seeds

Directions

In a saucepan over a high heat, combine the sugar with 1 cup of water, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved. Add the basil, remove from the heat and then cover. Let stand for 15–20 minutes. Strain into a bowl, discard the leaves and refrigerate until cold. Transfer the chilled liquid to a blender and add the berries and lemon juice. Purée until smooth. Add the basil seeds and mix to combine. Scrape the mixture into a 20cm square baking tin. Cover with cling wrap and freeze until firm enough to scoop out spoonfuls to serve, about 2 hours. If it's frozen solid, allow it to thaw slightly before serving.

Saffron Swirls & Cardamom Dust by Ashia Ismail-Singer, photography by Christall Lowe, published by Bateman Books, RRP$49.99, Release Date 15th October. To purchase check your local bookstore or any online retailers.