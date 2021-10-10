Berry, basil and lemon sorbet

I love making this beautiful sorbet packed full of gorgeous flavours. The inclusion of basil seeds, which are used in Ayurvedic medicine and have a number of health benefits, gives it a little crunch. Iron and calcium-rich, basil seeds can also be used in drinks, ice creams and even cakes.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|sugar
|1 cup
|lightly packed fresh basil leaves
|6 cups
|berries of your choice, fresh or frozen
|¾ cup
|fresh lemon juice (approx 4 lemons)
|1 Tbsp
|basil seeds
Directions
- In a saucepan over a high heat, combine the sugar with 1 cup of water, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved. Add the basil, remove from the heat and then cover. Let stand for 15–20 minutes. Strain into a bowl, discard the leaves and refrigerate until cold.
- Transfer the chilled liquid to a blender and add the berries and lemon juice. Purée until smooth. Add the basil seeds and mix to combine.
- Scrape the mixture into a 20cm square baking tin. Cover with cling wrap and freeze until firm enough to scoop out spoonfuls to serve, about 2 hours. If it's frozen solid, allow it to thaw slightly before serving.
Saffron Swirls & Cardamom Dust by Ashia Ismail-Singer, photography by Christall Lowe, published by Bateman Books, RRP$49.99, Release Date 15th October. To purchase check your local bookstore or any online retailers.