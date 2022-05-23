Beetroot carpaccio with whipped goat's cheese & pistachio

Ingredients
|1
|shallot, sliced
|½ cup
|white vinegar
|1
|red beetroot
|1
|yellow beetroot
|1/3 cup
|pistachios
|1 Tbsp
|caster sugar
|1 Tbsp
|butter
|Pinch
|salt
|½ cup
|rocket
Whipped goat's cheese
|50g
|goat's cheese
|1 tsp
|olive oil
|2 tsp
|lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|runny honey
To serve
|1 Tbsp
|basil oil (optional, see below)
|2 Tbsp
|reduced balsamic (optional, see below)
|½
|lemon, juice only
Directions
- In a small bowl, combine the shallots with the vinegar and let this soak for an hour. When ready to serve, drain the vinegar and set them aside.
- Using a mandoline or sharp knife, slice the beetroots finely to be a couple of millimetres thick.
- In a medium pan, add the pistachios, sugar, butter and salt. Over medium heat, stir continuously until the mixture has melted and the pistachios are caramelised and sticky.
- On a large platter, scatter the rocket and evenly spread out the beetroot slices over the top. In a small bowl, mix together the whipped goat's cheese ingredients and transfer to a piping bag. Squeeze out the goat's cheese over the beetroot and sprinkle over the caramelised pistachios and pickled shallots. To serve, drizzle a small amount of basil oil and reduced balsamic vinegar, if using, and lemon juice. Optionally, also serve with some basil or mint leaves.
Basil oil
1 cup basil leaves, blanched
½ cup olive oil
Blend together the blanched basil leaves and olive oil, leave overnight in the fridge and then strain the leaves using a muslin cloth. Use immediately or store in the fridge for up to one week.
Balsamic reduction
½ cup balsamic vinegar
If you are making your own balsamic reduction, add the balsamic vinegar to a small pot and bring to a boil. Stir often while it's simmering for about 10 minutes until it reduces to a thick consistency. Set aside.
Rob's Kitchen by Sophia Cameron is available in hardback through bookshops nationwide and online, RRP: $49.99. Proceeds from the cookbook will go to Sweet Louise, an organisation that provides practical, emotional and social care and support for New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer.