Beetroot carpaccio with whipped goat's cheese & pistachio

for 4 people
By Sophia Cameron

Ingredients

1shallot, sliced
½ cupwhite vinegar
1red beetroot
1yellow beetroot
1/3 cuppistachios
1 Tbspcaster sugar
1 Tbspbutter
Pinchsalt
½ cuprocket

Whipped goat's cheese

50ggoat's cheese
1 tspolive oil
2 tsplemon juice
1 Tbsprunny honey

To serve

1 Tbspbasil oil (optional, see below)
2 Tbspreduced balsamic (optional, see below)
½lemon, juice only

Directions

  1. In a small bowl, combine the shallots with the vinegar and let this soak for an hour. When ready to serve, drain the vinegar and set them aside.
  2. Using a mandoline or sharp knife, slice the beetroots finely to be a couple of millimetres thick.
  3. In a medium pan, add the pistachios, sugar, butter and salt. Over medium heat, stir continuously until the mixture has melted and the pistachios are caramelised and sticky.
  4. On a large platter, scatter the rocket and evenly spread out the beetroot slices over the top. In a small bowl, mix together the whipped goat's cheese ingredients and transfer to a piping bag. Squeeze out the goat's cheese over the beetroot and sprinkle over the caramelised pistachios and pickled shallots. To serve, drizzle a small amount of basil oil and reduced balsamic vinegar, if using, and lemon juice. Optionally, also serve with some basil or mint leaves.

Basil oil

1 cup basil leaves, blanched
½ cup olive oil

Blend together the blanched basil leaves and olive oil, leave overnight in the fridge and then strain the leaves using a muslin cloth. Use immediately or store in the fridge for up to one week.

Balsamic reduction

½ cup balsamic vinegar

If you are making your own balsamic reduction, add the balsamic vinegar to a small pot and bring to a boil. Stir often while it's simmering for about 10 minutes until it reduces to a thick consistency. Set aside.

Rob's Kitchen by Sophia Cameron is available in hardback through bookshops nationwide and online, RRP: $49.99. Proceeds from the cookbook will go to Sweet Louise, an organisation that provides practical, emotional and social care and support for New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer.

