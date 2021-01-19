Website of the Year

Barbecued mushrooms and flatbread

Cook the flatbreads just before serving for the best results. The dough can be made well ahead of time (refrigerate and remove 30 minutes before cooking). This dish is versatile — try adding your favourite seasonal fillings to change it up.

Ingredients

Marinade

1 clovegarlic, crushed
1 tspsmoked paprika
2 Tbsptomato sauce
2 tspssoy sauce
Pinch ofchilli flakes
6field mushrooms, cut into 2cm slices
¼ cupwater

Flatbreads

1 tspdried yeast
1 tspsugar
1 cuphot water
1 ½ cupsplain flour
1 tspsalt
2 Tbspolive oil

To serve

2 cupsbaby cos leaves
1 cupcorn
1avocado, chopped
½lemon, squeezed

Directions

  1. For the marinade, place the garlic, paprika, tomato sauce, soy and chilli flakes in a bowl and combine well. Remove half into a cup and add ¼ cup water to make the sauce.
  2. Add the sliced mushrooms to the remaining marinade, tossing gently to cover.
  3. To make the flatbread, mix the yeast and sugar, then sprinkle over the hot water. Leave for 10 minutes until frothy. Place the flour and salt in a large bowl. Add the oil to the frothy yeast and pour into the flour, mixing well. Knead on a lightly floured bench for 5 minutes. Place in a clean bowl, cover and put in a warm area for 50 minutes to rise.
  4. Cook the mushrooms on a barbecue hotplate for 3-4 minutes on each side. Set aside.
  5. To cook the flatbread, divide the dough into 8 balls and roll to 5mm thick. Plate one or two on to a clean hot barbecue plate and cook for 3 or 4 minutes until bubbled, then flip and cook for a further 3 minutes. Stack while you cook the remainder.
  6. To serve, place the lettuce in a bowl. Combine the corn, avocado and lemon. Place a bit of each on a flatbread with mushrooms. Wrap and enjoy.

