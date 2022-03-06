Voyager 2021 media awards
Barbecued bruschetta

Makes: 6
Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

One of the great things about summer is cooking outdoors and keeping cleaning up to a minimum. Even more fabulous is the flavour that a barbecue adds to your meal. I'll be making the most of cooking outdoors over the next few months.

Ingredients

6 slicesRustic bread (Main)
2 clovesGarlic, peeled
½ cupOlive oil
1Courgette, sliced
1Eggplant, .5 cm slices lengthways
1Red pepper
300 gFeta
1 cupBasil leaves
1Lemon, in wedges, to serve

Directions

  1. Preheat a barbecue grill.
  2. Drizzle the bread with a little oil and toast until golden on the barbecue. Remove from the heat and rub with the garlic cloves. Set aside.
  3. Rub the eggplant and courgette with oil and barbecue until cooked through. Chargrill the pepper until blistered on all sides. Cool, then remove the skin and seeds and slice into 2cm strips.
  4. To assemble the bruschetta, mash half the feta roughly and spread on to the toast, sprinkle over a few basil leaves, layer the vegetables, then finish with the remaining feta, sliced.
  5. Just before serving, turn an oven grill to high. Place bruschetta under the grill to brown the feta, then serve with a squeeze of lemon.

