Barbecue mussels with chilli

Place a large pan on the edge of a barbecue and warm the oil. Add the garlic and chilli, cooking until just soft. Stir through the cooked spaghetti.

Place the mussels directly on the barbecue, cooking until they are all open. Place straight into the spaghetti, tossing with all the juices. Add the parsley, salt and pepper, then serve while hot with a squeeze of lemon. Some crusty barbecued bread on the side will help soak up all the flavour.