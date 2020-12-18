Website of the Year

Recipes

Barbecue mussels with chilli

for 4 people
Mussel pasta cooked on an open fire. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Angela Casley
By:

There is something about hunting and gathering that makes the food taste so much better. Keeping it simple ensures you get the full flavour of your fresh catch. These mussels take on a slightly smoky flavour, which is heavenly when tossed through spaghetti with garlic and chilli.

Ingredients

20mussels, scrubbed clean
¼ cupolive oil
3 clovesgarlic, sliced
1red chilli, sliced thinly
300gspaghetti, cooked
½ cupparsley
Salt and freshly ground pepperto taste
1lemon, cut into wedges
Crusty breadto serve

Directions

  1. Place a large pan on the edge of a barbecue and warm the oil. Add the garlic and chilli, cooking until just soft. Stir through the cooked spaghetti.
  2. Place the mussels directly on the barbecue, cooking until they are all open. Place straight into the spaghetti, tossing with all the juices. Add the parsley, salt and pepper, then serve while hot with a squeeze of lemon. Some crusty barbecued bread on the side will help soak up all the flavour.

