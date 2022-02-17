Apple pie ice cream with crunchy crumbs and caramel sauce

What's more American than apple pie?

How about a wedge of apple pie-inspired ice cream, topped with pie crust crumbs and drizzled with caramel sauce? This is a complete sugar-fest, but Thanksgiving only comes once a year. To take it even further OTT, add a dollop of whipped cream to make it ‘apple pie ice cream a la mode’. Go ahead, make my day...

Tip: This recipe makes more caramel sauce than you will use for this dessert, but it keeps well in the fridge and I'm sure it won't go to waste.

The ice cream

3 Apples, washed and cored (Main) 1 Lemon, juice only ¼ cup Water ½ tin Sweetened condensed milk (Main) 2 Tbsp Brandy 2 tsp Ground cinnamon 2 Tbsp Brown sugar ¼ tsp Salt 300 ml Cream (Main)

The pie crust crumbs

2 Tbsp Softened butter 2 Tbsp Caster sugar 1 pinch Salt 1 pinch Ground cinnamon ½ cup Plain flour

The caramel sauce

¾ cup Caster sugar ¼ cup Hot water ¼ tsp Salt ½ cup Cream

Directions