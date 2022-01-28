'Any fruit' plum and almond galette

Preheat an oven to 180C.

First make the filling. Into a sieve place the plums, sugar, cornflour, cinnamon and orange zest, stirring to combine. Let it sit for 15 minutes while you make the pastry. Some juices will drain.

To make the pastry, place the flour, sugar and butter into a food processor, whizzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and whizz until the dough is formed. If need be, add 1 tablespoon water to combine.

On a lightly floured bench, roll the pastry into an approximately 30cm circle. Lift it on to a sheet of baking paper.

Sprinkle the almonds over the pastry leaving a 3cm border. Pile the plums on top of the almonds. Fold the pastry over the edges of the plums. Slide the paper on to a flat baking tray or into a shallow pie dish. Brush the pastry with a little of the whisked egg.