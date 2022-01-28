Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

'Any fruit' plum and almond galette

for 6 people
'Any fruit' plum and almond galette

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Any fruit can be used for a galette. Today, plums are the star. To prevent soggy pastry, a sprinkling of almond meal helps to soak up the juices. I place the baking paper into a flattish pie dish to contain the galette

For the pastry

1 ½ cupsPlain flour
¼ cupCaster sugar
100 gCold butter
1Egg

For the filling

8Plums, stones removed, quartered (Main)
½ cupSugar
2 TbspCornflour
½ tspCinnamon
2 TbspOrange zest, grated
1 cupGround almonds (Main)
1Egg, whisked
1 TbspCaster sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
  2. First make the filling. Into a sieve place the plums, sugar, cornflour, cinnamon and orange zest, stirring to combine. Let it sit for 15 minutes while you make the pastry. Some juices will drain.
  3. To make the pastry, place the flour, sugar and butter into a food processor, whizzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and whizz until the dough is formed. If need be, add 1 tablespoon water to combine.
  4. On a lightly floured bench, roll the pastry into an approximately 30cm circle. Lift it on to a sheet of baking paper.
  5. Sprinkle the almonds over the pastry leaving a 3cm border. Pile the plums on top of the almonds. Fold the pastry over the edges of the plums. Slide the paper on to a flat baking tray or into a shallow pie dish. Brush the pastry with a little of the whisked egg.
  6. Place into the oven for 40 minutes until the pastry is golden. Remove and sprinkle with caster sugar, cool for 20 minutes before serving.

More of Angela's stonefruit recipes

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Recipes supplied by