'Any fruit' plum and almond galette

Any fruit can be used for a galette. Today, plums are the star. To prevent soggy pastry, a sprinkling of almond meal helps to soak up the juices. I place the baking paper into a flattish pie dish to contain the galette
For the pastry
|1 ½ cups
|Plain flour
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|100 g
|Cold butter
|1
|Egg
For the filling
|8
|Plums, stones removed, quartered (Main)
|½ cup
|Sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|2 Tbsp
|Orange zest, grated
|1 cup
|Ground almonds (Main)
|1
|Egg, whisked
|1 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- First make the filling. Into a sieve place the plums, sugar, cornflour, cinnamon and orange zest, stirring to combine. Let it sit for 15 minutes while you make the pastry. Some juices will drain.
- To make the pastry, place the flour, sugar and butter into a food processor, whizzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and whizz until the dough is formed. If need be, add 1 tablespoon water to combine.
- On a lightly floured bench, roll the pastry into an approximately 30cm circle. Lift it on to a sheet of baking paper.
- Sprinkle the almonds over the pastry leaving a 3cm border. Pile the plums on top of the almonds. Fold the pastry over the edges of the plums. Slide the paper on to a flat baking tray or into a shallow pie dish. Brush the pastry with a little of the whisked egg.
- Place into the oven for 40 minutes until the pastry is golden. Remove and sprinkle with caster sugar, cool for 20 minutes before serving.