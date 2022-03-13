Angela Casley's slow-roast tomato risotto

For this recipe, place the tomatoes in the oven and enjoy the aroma of them slowly cooking over three hours. The end result adds a pop of flavour to your risotto. When making the risotto, ensure you have a glass of wine and a good conversation, or a podcast, on the go as you stir. Serve straight to the table while it’s at its best.

Ingredients

4 cups Mixed tomatoes (Main) 2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 Onion, chopped 3 cloves Garlic, crushed 1 tsp Paprika 1 cup Arborio rice (Main) ½ cup White wine 1 400g can chopped tomatoes 4 cups Chicken stock, or vegetable stock, warm 10 g Butter 1 cup Grated parmesan cheese 1 tsp Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions