Angela Casley's slow-roast tomato risotto

for 4 people
For this recipe, place the tomatoes in the oven and enjoy the aroma of them slowly cooking over three hours. The end result adds a pop of flavour to your risotto. When making the risotto, ensure you have a glass of wine and a good conversation, or a podcast, on the go as you stir. Serve straight to the table while it’s at its best.

Ingredients

4 cupsMixed tomatoes (Main)
2 TbspOlive oil
1Onion, chopped
3 clovesGarlic, crushed
1 tspPaprika
1 cupArborio rice (Main)
½ cupWhite wine
1400g can chopped tomatoes
4 cupsChicken stock, or vegetable stock, warm
10 gButter
1 cupGrated parmesan cheese
1 tspSalt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 140C. Place the tomatoes on a baking tray and bake them in the oven for 3 hours. Remove and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Stir through the paprika, then add the rice, cooking for 2 minutes.
  3. Add the wine and bring to a simmer for 3 minutes. Add the tinned tomatoes and stock in two or three batches, bringing to a simmer and stirring for 35 minutes until rice is just cooked.
  4. Stir through the butter and three quarters of the parmesan. Season with salt and pepper. Gently fold through the roasted tomatoes and serve garnished with the remaining cheese.

