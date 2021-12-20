Angela Casley: Simple and spicy curried side of salmon

Babiche Martens

One of my favourite standby dinners is this side of salmon. Not only does it look fabulous but the surprising spicy flavours are so simple to create. Serve it as part of a buffet or have it as a main with simple noodles and an Asian slaw.

Ingredients

1 side Salmon, approx 1kg, skin on and pin bones removed (Main) 1 Tbsp Red curry paste 1 Lime, zest and juice 1 Tbsp Brown sugar 1 Tbsp Fish sauce ½ cup Chopped fresh coriander 1 Spring onion, sliced thinly 1 serving Lime wedges, to garnish 1 serving Fresh coriander, to garnish

Directions

Set oven to 180C. Lay the salmon on a piece of baking paper on an oven tray. In a small bowl mix the curry paste, lime, sugar, fish sauce and coriander. Smother the salmon in it and sprinkle with spring onions, then season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes or until just cooked. The thickness of your fillet will determine cooking time. Garnish with extra coriander and a squeeze of lime juice.

