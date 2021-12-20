Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Angela Casley: Simple and spicy curried side of salmon

for 8 people
Angela Casley: Simple and spicy curried side of salmon

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

One of my favourite standby dinners is this side of salmon. Not only does it look fabulous but the surprising spicy flavours are so simple to create. Serve it as part of a buffet or have it as a main with simple noodles and an Asian slaw.

Ingredients

1 sideSalmon, approx 1kg, skin on and pin bones removed (Main)
1 TbspRed curry paste
1Lime, zest and juice
1 TbspBrown sugar
1 TbspFish sauce
½ cupChopped fresh coriander
1Spring onion, sliced thinly
1 servingLime wedges, to garnish
1 servingFresh coriander, to garnish

Directions

  1. Set oven to 180C.
  2. Lay the salmon on a piece of baking paper on an oven tray.
  3. In a small bowl mix the curry paste, lime, sugar, fish sauce and coriander. Smother the salmon in it and sprinkle with spring onions, then season with salt and pepper.
  4. Bake for 20 minutes or until just cooked. The thickness of your fillet will determine cooking time.
  5. Garnish with extra coriander and a squeeze of lime juice.

See more of Angela Casley's autumn appetite recipes

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by