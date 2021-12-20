Angela Casley: Simple and spicy curried side of salmon

One of my favourite standby dinners is this side of salmon. Not only does it look fabulous but the surprising spicy flavours are so simple to create. Serve it as part of a buffet or have it as a main with simple noodles and an Asian slaw.
Ingredients
|1 side
|Salmon, approx 1kg, skin on and pin bones removed (Main)
|1 Tbsp
|Red curry paste
|1
|Lime, zest and juice
|1 Tbsp
|Brown sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|½ cup
|Chopped fresh coriander
|1
|Spring onion, sliced thinly
|1 serving
|Lime wedges, to garnish
|1 serving
|Fresh coriander, to garnish
Directions
- Set oven to 180C.
- Lay the salmon on a piece of baking paper on an oven tray.
- In a small bowl mix the curry paste, lime, sugar, fish sauce and coriander. Smother the salmon in it and sprinkle with spring onions, then season with salt and pepper.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until just cooked. The thickness of your fillet will determine cooking time.
- Garnish with extra coriander and a squeeze of lime juice.