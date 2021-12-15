Voyager 2021 media awards
for 4 people
Angela Casley: Quick and easy teriyaki salmon

Angela Casley
I always make double the quantitiy of sauce and keep a jar in the fridge over summer. (It is scrummy spooned over a steak as well.) If entertaining, cook a whole side of salmon on the barbecue — it looks so impressive. If there is any left over, it is delicious flaked into a salad the next day.

Ingredients

⅓ cupChicken stock
⅓ cupSoy sauce
⅓ cupMirin
3 slicesGinger
4Boneless salmon fillets, 150g each (Main)
1 TbspOil

Directions

  1. In a small pot place the stock, soy sauce, mirin and ginger. Bring to a simmer for 8 minutes allowing the sauce to combine well and reduce until slightly thickened. Remove the ginger slices before serving.
  2. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat.
  3. Rub the top of the salmon with a little oil and place on the grill, skin side up. Cook for 4 minutes each side depending on the thickness or until done to your liking.
  4. Remove from the barbeuce, spoon over the teriyaki sauce and serve.

