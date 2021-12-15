Angela Casley: Quick and easy teriyaki salmon

Babiche Martens

I always make double the quantitiy of sauce and keep a jar in the fridge over summer. (It is scrummy spooned over a steak as well.) If entertaining, cook a whole side of salmon on the barbecue — it looks so impressive. If there is any left over, it is delicious flaked into a salad the next day.

Ingredients

⅓ cup Chicken stock ⅓ cup Soy sauce ⅓ cup Mirin 3 slices Ginger 4 Boneless salmon fillets, 150g each (Main) 1 Tbsp Oil

Directions