Angela Casley: Quick and easy teriyaki salmon

I always make double the quantitiy of sauce and keep a jar in the fridge over summer. (It is scrummy spooned over a steak as well.) If entertaining, cook a whole side of salmon on the barbecue — it looks so impressive. If there is any left over, it is delicious flaked into a salad the next day.
Ingredients
|⅓ cup
|Chicken stock
|⅓ cup
|Soy sauce
|⅓ cup
|Mirin
|3 slices
|Ginger
|4
|Boneless salmon fillets, 150g each (Main)
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
Directions
- In a small pot place the stock, soy sauce, mirin and ginger. Bring to a simmer for 8 minutes allowing the sauce to combine well and reduce until slightly thickened. Remove the ginger slices before serving.
- Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat.
- Rub the top of the salmon with a little oil and place on the grill, skin side up. Cook for 4 minutes each side depending on the thickness or until done to your liking.
- Remove from the barbeuce, spoon over the teriyaki sauce and serve.