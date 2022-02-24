I inherited this peanut slice recipe from my mother. Just like her, I make plenty and stock up the tins. Few can resist the yummy, sticky golden syrup and peanut topping.
Base
|125 g
|Softened butter
|½ cup
|Sugar
|1
|Egg
|1 cup
|Plain flour
|2 Tbsp
|Custard powder
|¼ cup
|Self raising flour
Topping
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Golden syrup
|90 g
|Butter
|150 g
|Toasted peanuts
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease a 20cm square tin and line with baking paper for easy removal.
- Cream butter and sugar. Beat in egg, then fold in flour, custard powder and self-raising flour and stir until it becomes a slightly sticky dough.
- Spread mixture evenly into the base of your tin using the back of a spoon. Bake for 20 minutes until lightly browned and cooked.
- For the topping: place sugar, golden syrup and butter in a pot and heat until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and stir through the peanuts.
- Pour the topping on to the base, spreading evenly, then bake for a further 10 minutes.
- Allow to cool in the tin before removing and cutting into even squares.