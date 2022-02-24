Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease a 20cm square tin and line with baking paper for easy removal.

Cream butter and sugar. Beat in egg, then fold in flour, custard powder and self-raising flour and stir until it becomes a slightly sticky dough.

Spread mixture evenly into the base of your tin using the back of a spoon. Bake for 20 minutes until lightly browned and cooked.

For the topping: place sugar, golden syrup and butter in a pot and heat until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and stir through the peanuts.

Pour the topping on to the base, spreading evenly, then bake for a further 10 minutes.