Recipes

Angela Casley: Peanut caramel slice

Makes: 16

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

I inherited this peanut slice recipe from my mother. Just like her, I make plenty and stock up the tins. Few can resist the yummy, sticky golden syrup and peanut topping.

Base

125 gSoftened butter
½ cupSugar
1Egg
1 cupPlain flour
2 TbspCustard powder
¼ cupSelf raising flour

Topping

½ cupBrown sugar
2 TbspGolden syrup
90 gButter
150 gToasted peanuts

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease a 20cm square tin and line with baking paper for easy removal.
  2. Cream butter and sugar. Beat in egg, then fold in flour, custard powder and self-raising flour and stir until it becomes a slightly sticky dough.
  3. Spread mixture evenly into the base of your tin using the back of a spoon. Bake for 20 minutes until lightly browned and cooked.
  4. For the topping: place sugar, golden syrup and butter in a pot and heat until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and stir through the peanuts.
  5. Pour the topping on to the base, spreading evenly, then bake for a further 10 minutes.
  6. Allow to cool in the tin before removing and cutting into even squares.

