A smoothie a day can help support your child's immune system

Anchor ImmunoHalo is a great way to provide immune support for kids plus probiotics & prebiotics.

As kids get ready to start a new school year, maintaining and supporting their immune system is more important than ever. A healthy immune system will help ward off the germs we all come into contact with in our daily lives. It's our body's in-built defence system against illness and infection. As kids enter the hustle and bustle of a new school year they increase the chance they'll pick up bugs and other nasties. The good news is that giving your kids that extra nutrition support is easier (and tastier) than you think.

Indeed it can be as simple as one serve a day of Anchor's new vanilla flavoured fortified milk powder blend lmmunoHalo™ in something like a smoothie. That single serving will give your child a boost of essential vitamins and minerals to help support a healthy immune system*.

Anchor lmmunoHalo. Image / Supplied.

Delivering the essentials

Anchor™ lmmunoHalo™ has been developed by Kiwi scientists specifically for kids 4–9 plus, keeping in mind their specific nutrient needs and taste preferences. Each serving contains ten essential vitamins and minerals; six vitamins — A, B2, B12, C, D, E; and four minerals — Calcium, Iron, Phosphorus and Zinc. Zinc, Iron, Vitamin A, B12, C and D all contribute to supporting normal immune system function, while Vitamin C, E and Zinc protect cells from free radical damage*. Thanks to the Iron and Vitamin B2 your kids will be full of energy*, while the entire vitamin mineral bundle will support their growth and development. Anchor™ lmmunoHalo™ also has probiotic DR10™ (35 million in every serve) and prebiotics.

Easy to prepare

Best of all you can whip up a tasty serving in minutes — just add three tablespoons of Anchor™ lmmunoHalo™ to three quarters of a cup of drinking water and stir thoroughly; or try incorporating it into a delicious smoothie. Made-up milk can be frozen, so Anchor™ lmmunoHalo™ is also great for milky ice blocks to keep kids cool this summer. You can find Anchor™ lmmunoHalo™ located next to the toddler milk section at Countdown, New World, and Pak'nSave.

Recipes:

Strawberry Jelly Whip

Prep time: 10 minutes plus 2-3 hours chilling

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

½ sachet, approx ½ tablespoon sugar free strawberry or raspberry jelly crystals (see tips) 125ml boiling water 100ml lukewarm water 6 tbsp Anchor ImmunoHalo 1 cup chopped strawberries, rinsed, hulled and coarsely chopped

Method:

In medium bowl combine the jelly and boiling water and stir till dissolved. Place in the freezer to cool but not set, around 30 minutes. In a small bowl combine the lukewarm water and ImmunoHalo, and whisk until fully combined. Chill in the freezer while the jelly cools. In a large bowl combine the cooled jelly and the chilled ImmunoHalo mixture. Using an electric beater, beat the mixture until pale and fluffy, 2–3 minutes. Pour into 2 dessert glasses, scatter in half the chopped strawberries and chill in the fridge until set — approximately 1 hour. Serve topped with remaining chopped strawberries. Tip: Sugar free jelly sachets range from 9–11g depending on the brand so just use half of whatever size sachet you have. If using regular jelly crystals, again, just use half the packet.

Power up smoothie. Image / Supplied.

Purple Power-Up Smoothie

Prep time:

5 minutes

Serves:

1

Ingredients:

¼ cup natural yoghurt — we recommend Anchor Protein+ ¼ cup water 3 tbsp Anchor ImmunoHalo ½ cup frozen banana, roughly ½ an average banana ½ cup frozen blueberries ½ to 1 tsp maple syrup or honey (optional)

Method:

Place yoghurt, water and ImmunoHalo in blender and stir to combine. Add the fruit and syrup (if using) and blend until completely smooth. Serve.

*Anchor™ lmmunoHalo™ is a supplemented food. Enjoy as part of a healthy varied diet.