A mid-winter Xmas dinner party plan

A Kiwi Christmas is a wonderful thing – barbecues, beach time, lounging in the sunshine after too much pavlova… But Christmas originated in much chillier climes and so the traditional fare to celebrate it was about warming, decadent comfort, with all the trimmings. We also deserve a big old slice of that here in New Zealand – so we are using our winter as a great excuse to indulge in this type of sumptuous dining in the season that calls for it.

With a bit of planning, a midwinter Christmas shindig adds an exciting occasion to look forward to on the winter calendar. The advantage, too, is your guest list doesn't need to include the aunts and uncles you see just once a year, but the friends and family who will revel most in this opportunity for a lavish foodie affair.

The main affair

Give your guests the showstopper they deserve with a star-quality main attraction.

- Roast beef and yorkshire pudding

- Crispy pork loin with cranberry and chorizo stuffing

- Salmon and spinach en croute





Side show

To complement your choice of main, you need some worthy support acts; along with the usual roast veg, one or more of these will make the table look suitably lavish.

- Roasted stuffed onions

- Candied yams and baby carrots

- Pear, prosciutto and pine nut salad

- Roast mushrooms

A sweet finish

These sumptuous desserts are would all make a satisfying ending to a to a mid-winter extravaganza.

- Prune and port tart

- Rhubarb tiramisu

- Little pear and ginger puddings