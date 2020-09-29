

Whangārei police are urging commercial businesses to put in place appropriate security measures to make it as hard as possible for burglars to target their properties.

The advice comes after police received complaints about a spate of burglaries of mostly commercial premises in the past three weeks when vehicles and tools were generally stolen.

A motor mower and a weed eater belonging to the Salvation Army in Whangārei, a commercial ute on Kioreroa Rd, a biltong trailer, and welding tools from a residential property in Maungakaramea, were among cases reported recently.

Whangārei police area prevention team member Sergeant James Calvert said commercial premises were often targeted overnight because that was when they were closed and often no one was around that made it less likely offenders would be interrupted.

Advertisement

They also were more likely to obtain higher value items such as work vehicles, he said.

"Police always encourage commercial businesses to ensure their premises are secure and have security measures in place to make it as hard as possible for an offender to burgle their property.

"Ensure your fences and boundaries are in good repair, security lighting and CCTV are operable and working, work vehicles are parked inside a building if possible, burglar alarms and security monitoring is all functioning and fit for purpose and trailer locks for vehicles parked outside are considered."

READ MORE:

• Burglars become focus in new push Northland

• Spike in commercial and residential burglaries in Whangārei

• Four arrests, multiple charges for Waipū burglaries

Calvert said offenders who committed these types of crimes were typically repeat offenders who targeted multiple locations.

He said Whangārei police prioritised attending to all burglary crime scenes to obtain the best possible evidence and increased the possibility of apprehending an offender, therefore preventing further burglaries from taking place.

Police attended the scenes the next morning after the burglaries at the Salvation Army and the commercial premises on Kioreroa Rd were reported, he said.

Police are asking people to report crimes as soon as possible so they can be attended to and action taken.

Advertisement

If anyone sees suspicious activity occurring or a crime taking place, they should call 111 immediately.

Victims of a burglary can call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information and advice around business crime prevention can be found on at www.police.govt.nz.