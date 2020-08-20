

The most recent carjacking in Whangārei where the female vehicle owner was forced out of her car and suffered injuries was the second in just over three months.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a short pursuit yesterday and is expected to appear in the Whangārei District Court today on a number of driving charges.

Yesterday's pursuit followed a similar incident in May when a car was driven away with a 5-week-old baby inside while its driver went to pay for fuel at BP Wylies on Maunu Rd, in Whangārei.

Police were contacted about 10.30am yesterday about a man who had grabbed a woman out of her Hyundai i20 on Kamo Rd and struck in the face before he drove away.

They were not known to each other.

A few minutes later, officers in a police patrol vehicle spotted the car on Riverside Drive and a short pursuit started.

The 21-year-old made a U-turn, crashed into a following police car, and fled on foot.

He attempted to carjack a second vehicle on Riverside Drive while being chased by officers but was unsuccessful.

An officer got a finger jammed in the door of the second vehicle while trying to stop the fleeing man who was arrested after other officers arrived at the scene.

The injured officer received medical treatment, while the female car owner received minor injuries and was not transported to the Whangārei Hospital.

The 21-year-old was not injured, but was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure.

"This was an alarming incident involving a brazen offender and I want to acknowledge the actions of staff who were able to act quickly to apprehend the offender and resolve the incident without further harm being caused to the public," Whangārei police area commander Inspector Marty Ruth said.

In May, the mother of the toddler who was in the back seat of her car said the ordeal would haunt her for the rest of her life.

It was the first time the mum had left home with her precious baby since her birth and was on her way to her first hearing test and was running late when she decided to stop for gas.

BP Wylies on Maunu Rd where an earlier carjacking happened in May. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Seizing the opportunity, a man, who arrived on foot at the station, got in the car and drove off.

The mum said she could only watch in terror as the vehicle with her baby in the back seat disappeared.

Police quickly found the vehicle dumped at a Kensington property and saw the man fleeing towards Russell Rd.