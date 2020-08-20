Two business owners in Whangārei have had a guts full of multiple break-ins at their commercial premises and believe the same people were responsible.

Bellissimo Skin and Body has been targeted for the fourth time this year and Villa Hairdressing three times and owners said the burglaries happened at a time when their businesses were recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

Thieves damaged the window security system at Bellissimo, on Norfolk St, early Saturday but couldn't get in.

Owner Imogen Billington said of the three times her rental premises was broken into in February, distinctive Pure Fiji gifts packs that retailed around $70 each were stolen on one occasion.

The other times, she said the burglars were after cash but didn't get away with money or other products.

"There's a cost every time there's a burglary and it's becoming too expensive to pay excess on insurance. This time, police have uplifted fingerprints."

Billington said an iPod touch stolen in February was tracked to a house on nearby Grey St but it was never recovered.

During one of the break-ins in February, she said a burglary also took place at Villa Hairdressing on Bank St the same night and she believed both crimes were linked.

Owner of Bellissimo, Imogen Billington, has been targeted for the fourth time this year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hairdressing owner Teresa McInerney said it was "very frustrating" losing expensive items such as scissors worth $3500 that was essential for their operation.

The latest burglary happened in the early hours of August 6 and she said her husband went to the premises when the alarm went off.

A pair of scissors, a coffee machine, hair products, and even milk and butter from the fridge was gone.

She believes a child was put through a window out the back.

"We had extra stock since the last lockdown because getting freight up here was a lot slower. Sometimes we've had to wait for two weeks for stocks to arrive and that's gone now," she said.

Whangārei police area crime prevention manager Acting Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton said officers were aware of a few reports recently involving burglaries at commercial premises, however, there wasn't a noticeable increase in this type of offending.

"Police are making inquiries into burglaries at both of these beautician premises, however at this stage they are not thought to be linked. These ongoing inquiries include canvassing CCTV footage from the area."

Police want anyone with information about these incidents to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.