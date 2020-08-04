

Police have uncovered another alleged large-scale illegal cannabis growing operation in Northland with 2000 plants being destroyed.

It comes only six months after 4000 cannabis plants were found in a large growing operation in Kaipara.

Yesterday police confirmed they carried out a search warrant at a property in Kerikeri on July 28 and found a large amount of cannabis.

Two men were arrested. Police would not release any further information as the case was now before the courts.

Advertisement

The duo appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Monday and were remanded in custody to appear again on August 18 in Kaikohe District Court.

Luong Vu Nguyen, of Kerikeri, 39, faced a charge of cultivating cannabis between November 2, 2019 and July 28, 2020. He was also charged with possession of cannabis for supply on July 28, 2020. He was jointly charged with 46-year-old Ve Tien Nguyen, who lived at the same Kerikeri property.

On the same day the duo are scheduled to reappear, four men facing similar charges are set to make another appearance in the Whangārei District Court.

The men were arrested after police allegedly discovered 4000 cannabis plants in five greenhouses near Dargaville.

At the time police said it was one of the largest cannabis growing operations found in the region in recent years. More than 20 staff, including from the Northland district and the Financial Crime Group, executed a search warrant at a property on Oturei Settlement Rd, near Aratapu, Dargaville, on January 16 this year.

During the raid five greenhouses filled with more than 4000 plants were allegedly discovered, some of which were seized and the others sprayed with weedkiller in a blue dye.

The property, about 10km southeast of Dargaville, was put into lockdown while the police team worked in the area for three days.

The four men who were arrested were Dang Gia Cu, 45, address unknown; Nhat Quan Nguyen, 20, of Mount Wellington, Auckland; Minh Nhat Nguyen, 24, of Clover Park, Auckland; and Chu Trong Thanh, 44, address unknown.

Advertisement

They were all jointly charged with possession of cannabis for supply and cultivating cannabis.