Two people have been charged following a firearms incident in Castlecliff.
Police were notified at 3.40am on Sunday of reports a car had been shot at on Carson St.
Police, including Armed Offenders Squad members, responded, cordoning and searching a residential property on Carson St.
A number of firearms were seized, along with methamphetamine and cannabis.
A 39-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous act with a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and cultivating cannabis.
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with obstruction and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Both were scheduled to appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.