Two people have been charged following a firearms incident in Castlecliff.

Police were notified at 3.40am on Sunday of reports a car had been shot at on Carson St.



Police, including Armed Offenders Squad members, responded, cordoning and searching a residential property on Carson St.



A number of firearms were seized, along with methamphetamine and cannabis.



A 39-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous act with a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and cultivating cannabis.



A 25-year-old woman has been charged with obstruction and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both were scheduled to appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.