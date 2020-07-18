A man has been arrested in the Tauranga suburb of Pāpāmoa after police found a firearm and ammunition in a vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said officers conducted a search of a vehicle for firearms on the Te Puke Highway about 2am.

A firearm and ammunition were found, she said.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

He will face a number of charges including unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm/restricted weapon and unlawfully carrying/possessing firearm/ammunition.