Kia ora koutou katoa. Firstly, I'd like to thank all of you who got in touch with us after my police report last week which talked about the problems being caused in town by riders on quad bikes. We've had some good information from the community and we've spoken to some parents and young people already about this issue.

We also want to identify the driver of the quad in the picture above, who is a local. If you know who this is, please contact us on the police 105 number or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. Or he can make an appointment to see me at the Tūrangi Police Station.

I want to share a little success story with you now.

Most of you already know that family harm is a priority, not just for police, but also for our community. Constable Sally Tai-Rakena has been doing some really good work in this area with one of our female victims of family harm.

This woman has been in an abusive relationship for almost 30 years and we have 43 family harm incidents, some of them quite serious, where she is recorded as the victim, although there will almost certainly be many more unreported.

Over the years many services have been to this woman's home and knocked on the door and tried to help her. One thing we have learned as police is that you just have to keep knocking and thanks to Sally's persistence the door is now open to her.

She's been able to bring in her partners Mel Rameka from Māori Women's Refuge and also from the Ministry of Social Development, to provide support.

For the woman in question it's like a light has come on and she has now taken the first step and taken out a protection order. When the time is right we and our partner agencies will be there to help her relocate to family in another area. She really appreciates all the work that we've done around her.

I'm telling you this to show that it takes time, but if we have the right people in the right places it makes the difference.

For some of these family harm victims it's a huge, life-changing journey. The officers here in Tūrangi have the right skills and will continue to work and try their best for all victims of family harm.

Lastly, we're now at alert level 1 and for some people that's going to mean socialising and drinking. Let me remind you to be responsible and to be a responsible host.

Tūrangi is not a big town, I'm already aware of some large social gatherings so don't be a fool, it's easy enough to walk somewhere if you know you're going to be having a couple.

My staff will be out over this weekend and if you're driving, you will be stopped and breath-tested.

Kia pai tō wiki, Te Reipa.