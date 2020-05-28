

Foxton police were called to an incident early this morning to find their own headquarters under attack.

At 12.55am this morning police were alerted to an incident at the middle of Foxton only to find it was their own headquarters on Main St that was the focus of the call.

The station was unoccupied at the time, however a police officer was alerted as the incident was occurring and responded immediately.

There were five windows that needed replacing at the Foxton Police Station.

A 47-year-old Foxton man was arrested at the scene, and has been charged with criminal damage. He is due to appear in court today.

Five windows were smashed and although shattered, each window held firm. There was no sign of entry.