

A Northland dad has admitted causing the death of his 4-week-old daughter.

Jahcey Ngahere, 23, entered a plea of guilty in the High Court at Whangārei this week to the manslaughter of Maree Kiwana-Makanihi Takuira-Mita Ngahere early last year.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a post mortem report indicated the baby suffered a brain injury and bleeding to her brain. There was also severe bruising on one arm and thigh.

Ngahere was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in Kaitaia District Court in June last year, and was initially charged with the murder of Maree in Kaitaia on February 19.

About 20 people sat in silence in the public gallery during the man's appearance in court back then.

He was visibly upset in the dock.

Ngahere was remanded in custody after his guilty plea in the High Court this week and will be sentenced on August 17.

On average, a child in New Zealand is killed every five weeks, putting the country high on the list of the world's worst offenders, according to a 2016 report.

Sixty-one children died as a result of non-accidental injuries in New Zealand between 2006 and 2016.

The New Zealand Police Homicide Victims Report 2017 showed 686 people were killed by homicide in NZ over that period, with children under five making up 12 per cent of the victims.