

Two men stabbed during an alleged neighbours' dispute over breaching Covid-19 rules remain in Whangārei Hospital in stable condition.

Northland police Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said two people had been arrested following the serious incident in Raumanga on Tuesday.

Police were called to the Ikatere Pl property, where it was thought there was a gathering, about 12.50pm.

Clayton said everyone at the address lived there. However, two men from the property were out drinking on the street.

Two men from a neighbouring property had challenged them about their behaviour, given the lockdown rules about gatherings.

Clayton said an altercation took place and the first two men had allegedly stabbed the two who challenged them.

The two neighbours suffered serious injuries and were taken to Whangārei Hospital.

Yesterday they were both reported to be in a stable condition.

Two men, aged 15 and 21, were each charged with three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and were to appear in Whangārei Youth Court yesterday.

As this matter was before the court, police were unable to comment further.

A 66-year-old man died yesterday when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and crashed into a tree.

He had been travelling on what police said was an essential journey when he crashed on Brooks Rd, Waipū, about 8.40am.

Sergeant Simon Craig, from Ruakākā station, said the driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle and died at the scene. Police were investigating the cause of the crash and whether the driver had suffered a medical event. The file had been handed to the Coroner.

It is the second fatal crash since Northland went into lockdown.

Mahia Jones was the sole occupant in a vehicle that crashed near Mangapai, on Paparoa Rd, south of Whangārei, about 6.40pm on March 26.

His death has also been referred to the Coroner.