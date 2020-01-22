Police are working to locate three occupants of a vehicle left abandoned after a pursuit.

They were called about 1.05pm after a report of a petrol drive-off in Wairoa, in a stolen vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle travelling south on State Highway 2 and pursued the vehicle for a short time, before abandoning it after a couple of minutes because of the manner of driving.

The vehicle was spiked about 101km away, at about 2pm in the area of Main North Rd, Bay View.

It was abandoned on the side of the road a short time later.

Police arrived after the occupants had fled.

