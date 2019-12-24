Castlecliff residents have reported finding a burnt-out car in the dunes at the top of Morgan St this week.

Police confirmed the car had been stolen from a nearby address.

"This vehicle had previously been reported to police as having been stolen from outside a Gonville address between December 22 and 23," a police spokeswoman said.

"It was later reported to police as having been burnt out on Morgan St in Whanganui, in the sand dunes on December 23."

It was expected the vehicle would be removed from the site on Tuesday.