A Kawerau dairy has been hit for a second time in just over a week by armed thieves.

A police spokeswoman said three people armed with hammers entered the Galway St dairy on the corner of Stafford and Galway Sts about 8.15pm yesterday.

Cash and cigarettes were stolen, she said.

On September 15, the same dairy was hit when five people, with their faces covered entered armed with weapons.

They threatened the sole employee before leaving with a large quantity of cash and cigarettes.

Police were making inquiries to find the group who were last seen on Newell St.