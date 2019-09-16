Northland police have charged a second person in relation to the death of a 5-month-old baby boy.
The 31-year-old was remanded in custody when she appeared in the Whangārei District Court this morning and was granted interim name suppression.
She is facing one charge of murder.
Police launched a homicide investigation after they were called to a Raumanga house by ambulance staff about 8.30pm on August 22. The baby died at the scene.
Advertisement
A 28-year-old man with interim name suppression is already facing one charge of murder
and another of assault on a child.
He is due to re-appear in court this afternoon while the woman will appear in the High Court on October 3.
Police are unable to comment further as the matter is before the court.