Northland police have charged a second person in relation to the death of a 5-month-old baby boy.

The 31-year-old was remanded in custody when she appeared in the Whangārei District Court this morning and was granted interim name suppression.

She is facing one charge of murder.

Police launched a homicide investigation after they were called to a Raumanga house by ambulance staff about 8.30pm on August 22. The baby died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man with interim name suppression is already facing one charge of murder

and another of assault on a child.

He is due to re-appear in court this afternoon while the woman will appear in the High Court on October 3.

Police are unable to comment further as the matter is before the court.