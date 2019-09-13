Hundreds of people have turned out to remember Jasmine Wilson and raise awareness for Women's Refuge at Majestic Square in Whanganui.

Wilson was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition on July 31. She was taken to Wellington Hospital where she died on August 2.

Break the Silence #Justice4Jazz, was arranged with blessings from Wilson's father, Chris Wilson, and her sisters, Ambreia and Madi.

Motorcyclists from White Ribbon Riders attended. Some members had travelled from Napier, Palmerston North and Wellington to attend.

The riders took to the stage and called for every man in the crowd to stand up and come forward to make a pledge: "I will stand up, speak out and act to prevent men's violence towards women", which dozens of men from the crowd repeated.

Men from the crowd pledging to stand up, speak out and act to prevent men's violence towards women. Photo / Abe Leach

Representatives from Whanganui Women's Refuge handed out white ribbons and information brochures.

Chris Wilson, said he was astounded by the turnout.

"People have got behind this 100 per cent and the support has been there for us since day one," Chris Wilson said.

"I've had people from all walks of life give me help that I wouldn't have believed possible."

Jasmine's father, Chris Wilsonm wants to see an end to violence. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wilson said he plans to save up for a motorcycle and join the White Ribbon Riders to continue raising awareness around violence towards women.

"I've got to carry on doing something and I can't let this go, I've lost my baby.

"I don't want anybody else to go through this."

Friend Ardon England said he was proud to be a part of the event for Jasmine, and was confident the day's message would continue.

"It's bringing the community together and families' closer.

"Everyone is supporting each other which is what anyone needs at this hard time."

Four people have been charged in relation to Jasmine's death, including a 28-year-old man who has been charged with injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure.

The man has interim name suppression and is yet to plea. He will appear again in the Whanganui District Court on September 17.

A 48-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, have been charged with perverting the course of justice and also have interim name suppression.

A second vigil takes place at Majestic Square from 4pm to 7pm.