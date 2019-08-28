

Cody Turner-Grey is a man who has tried to make the most of life despite some significant setbacks.

The 31-year-old, from the Far North, has overcome a lot of challenges including epilepsy, a severe stutter and learning disabilities.

His mother has a disability and is unable to care for him so he lives with his elderly grandparents on a rural property south of Kaitaia.

His uncle Dean Grey said Cody had always wanted to fit in and be just like everyone else but had never had the opportunity to get a job, but would love one.

So instead he saved up and bought a lawnmower, weed eater and chainsaw to start his own little venture doing odd jobs for neighbours and friends.

"He cuts firewood for his grandparents and does a few hours work every few weeks. This gives him a real sense of worth," his uncle said.

But for the man trying to get ahead, he has been dealt some cruel blows.

He was abducted at gunpoint during a home invasion in 2016 and assaulted but managed to escape. At about the same time he had all his tools stolen.

Thieves struck again just two-and-a-half months ago targeting his tools again. Then last Saturday thieves stole his chainsaw, this time in the afternoon while his 81-year-old grandparents were watching television upstairs about 3.30pm. Cody was out walking his dog Pixie when the chainsaw was taken from the garage downstairs.

Grey said Cody was on a benefit and had very little money and his grandparents' income was their pension. So Grey has set up a Givealittle page to help his nephew.

"This is really sad as Cody now says he doesn't trust anyone, and I would love to show him that most people are kind and caring. Donating a little would really lift his spirits."

The money would be used to buy replacement tools, build a secure lock-up and if there was enough a security system would be considered.

Cody has been left questioning the morals of some people in his community.

"They've got no respect going round pinching other people's stuff. Why can't they go out and work instead of pinching other people's tools?" Cody told the Northern Advocate.

"They need to get a job and earn some money like I have to ... I'm too busy to go round pinching stuff. You just can't trust anyone these days."

Police continue to investigate the theft.

Cody used the chainsaw to remove branches near the house to stop possums getting on the roof.

Grandmother Berna Turner said it was disgusting it appeared they had been targeted and she believed it was the same people who had done the previous two burglaries.

She said she was caring for her husband who was in the final stages of Parkinson's disease which he had had since he was 49.

"It's disgusting really at our stage in life. It's shaken us all up really."

Turner said her grandson worked hard to save for the tools he had managed to buy.

"Life is not easy for Cody but he's a hard worker and he's a good person."

In 2016 Cody was subjected to a terrifying ordeal when a 15-year-old male pointed a gun through the sleepout window and ordered Cody to get the keys to his vehicle. Cody told police that the offender had pointed a shotgun at him, then followed him to the main house where his grandparents were in the lounge.

The offender presented the shotgun again and demanded the keys.

He then took Cody to the vehicle, put him in the back seat and drove off. A 15-year-old female was also present. He was driven to Ninety Mile Beach, where he was beaten before he managed to escape.

Police found the teenager at Kohukohu later in the morning. He was dealt with through the Youth Court.

• If you can help Cody replace his chainsaw and get a security system go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/codys-fundraising-to-replace-stolen-property