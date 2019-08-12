A Dannevirke dog owner has been charged after 14 sheep were killed and an alpaca hurt in an alleged attack by one of her neighbour's canines.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she wanted dog owners to keep their pets under tighter control.

The attack happened recently, in the early hours of the morning.

Fifteen sheep were attacked by two dogs, she said.

The woman's neighbours heard the noise and intervened.

"I just wanted to make it known that this has happened and that dog owners need to lock up their pets," she said.

"The dogs aren't to blame for attacking other animals, it's the owners."

She was very angry about the attack, which traumatised her alpaca.

"There was blood everywhere, it had teeth marks around its neck and a big gash on its leg."

The woman, who lives on the outskirts of town, says she has heard of two other cases of pets being attacked in their yard by dogs.

Tararua District Council's animal control officer was called and police were notified.

Neither would comment on the incident before the dog owner appeared in court.