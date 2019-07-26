Marsden Cove stage 5 opens

Stage 5 of the Marsden Cove development will formally opened today. The ribbon will be officially cut by Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai from The Boardroom vessel, along with other important guests, at 3.30pm today. The new stage at Marsden Cove will enable another 40 luxury canal front sections and canal frontage for The Anchorage retirement village.

Kindy teachers vote to settle

NZEI Te Riu Roa's kindergarten teacher members, including those in Northland, have overwhelmingly voted to accept a settlement of their collective agreement that retains pay parity with their primary and secondary colleagues. Members voted on the proposed settlement in an online ballot that closed on Thursday night. The ballot came after four days of negotiations between NZEI Te Riu Roa kindergarten members, the Ministry of Education and kindergarten employers. The settlement also includes: an increase to head teacher and senior teacher pay, including incorporating the head teacher allowance into the pay rate; one-off payment of $1500 (pro-rated for part-timers) for teachers who were NZEI Te Riu Roa members on July 12; a commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi; and refreshment and lunch breaks to reflect the updated legislation.

SPCA needs foster 'parents'

Northland SPCA centres are asking kind-hearted Kiwis to open their homes and hearts and become foster parents to animals in need. The call for animal fosterers comes early this year, as SPCA centres find themselves short of fosterers during winter. Puppies, queens (mother cats) and kittens, bottle-feeding kittens, livestock, high needs dogs, and even baby goats are seeking a temporary home and loving hand. For fostering opportunities in your area, visit www.spca.nz/how-you-can-help/volunteer.

Man evades police

A police dog and handler tracked through steep terrain for about an hour after a man fled from a car involved in a pursuit. The drama began about midday on Thursday when a vehicle was spotted on State Highway 1 and failed to stop for police. The car was then driven up Waiomio Rd where it was abandoned and the male driver and sole occupant ran off. The dog tracked through bush and across a river numerous times but the man was not found. It's believed he was a disqualified driver.

'Bream Bay Link' trial

A new weekly public transport service covering the area from Kaiwaka to Ruakākā is to begin a 12-month trial from next Thursday. The "Bream Bay Link" operated by locally-based Leabourn's Passenger Services will join the "Link" services already on the road in Northland: Far North Link, Mid North Link, Hokianga Link and CityLink Whangārei. The new year-long trial follows public demand for the service and will offer one-way and return trips on Thursdays, costing between $5 and $10 initially. The Northland Regional Council earmarked $200,000 for three trial services in the Whangārei District as part of its Long Term Plan last year and national road funding body NZ Transport Agency has agreed to subsidise 54 per cent of the Bream Bay trial.

Bats doing well

Bat surveys carried out by the Department of Conservation earlier this year in the Pukenui Hills Forest suggest that the long-tailed bat is doing well. The bats are threatened but those near or in the forest at dusk might see them flying around. The result shows the predator control is working thanks to two rangers and a team of volunteers, organisations and funders who have helped in the protection and restoration in Pukenui. A NorthTec environmental management student will collaborate with the Department of Conservation and the trust to carry out more detailed surveys early next year.