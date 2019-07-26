

Northland gun owners are continuing to hand over their firearms now deemed illegal under new laws.

There have been four amnesty events in Northland with the latest two in Hikurangi and Whangārei this week.

At the Hikurangi Bowling Club event 48 people handed in 63 firearms and at the Whangārei event, held at Barge Showgrounds in Maunu, 97 people were processed and turned over 155 firearms.

Provisional numbers for Northland show that 296 people attended the events at Waipū, Maungaturoto, Hikurangi and Whangārei, 495 firearms were handed in along with 740 accessories or parts.

Advertisement

The Christchurch mosque terror attacks in March led to the reform of gun laws banning all semi-automatic and military-style weapons.

The gun reform bill also enacted a ban on pump action shotguns with detachable and non-detachable magazines and parts that enable firearms to be converted into more powerful weapons.

The gun buyback response has been positive according to Northland top police officer Superintendent Tony Hill.

"The process is working well with so many people coming along prepared with their notification number, firearms licence and bank details. Waiting times are improving at each collection point," Hill said.

A further 17 collection events will continue through to the end of September across Northland, which will be followed by a second collection phase from the end of September through to the end of the amnesty on December 20.

"We appreciate the public support and the patience demonstrated by those firearms owners attending the firearms collection points in Northland," Hill said.

"It is fair to say that the majority of those attending have been complimentary of their treatment, the process and been satisfied with the compensation received. The conversations we've had with firearms owners on the whole have been very positive."

Hill said police appreciated the local community's commitment and people were doing the right thing by surrendering the firearms.

There was nothing obvious so far to indicate any gang members had attended the events and handed over firearms.

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on the police website before coming to the event – including listing each firearm and/or part being handed over.

For the online notification form go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311

Please also bring the following with you:

• Your firearms licence (if applicable)

• Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

• Your bank account number

• Your online notification reference number

• All your prohibited parts, cleared of all ammunition

• Any other non-prohibited firearm/s or parts you wish to hand in to police

• A valuation if you believe your firearm fits the unique prohibited criteria

Northland dates and venues:

July 30, Dargaville Rugby Club, Murdoch St, 3-7pm

July 31, Kerikeri Sports Complex, corner Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd, 3-7pm

August 6, Kaitaia RSA, 18 Matthews Ave, 3-7pm

August 7, Houhora Big Game Fishing Club, 4126 Far North Rd, Pukenui, 3-7pm

August 8, Kaeo Rugby Club, 40 Whangaroa Rd, 3-7pm

August 15, Onerahi Bowling Club, 35 Hinemoa St, 3-7pm

August 16, Bledisloe Domain, Haruru Falls Rd, Paihia, 3-7pm

August 21, Maungakaramea Mid-Western Rugby Club, 13 Tangihua Rd, 3-7pm

August 25, Kaikohe Lindvart Park, Lindvart St, 11am-3pm

August 28, Waipū Rugby Club, 5 St Marys Rd, 3-7pm

September 4, Whangārei, Barge Park, Maunu, 3-7pm

September 10, Broadwood Community Hall, 3-7pm

September 11, Kaitaia RSA, 18 Mathews Ave, 3-7pm

September 17, Kerikeri Sports Complex, corner Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd, 3-7pm

September 18, Dargaville Rugby Club, Murdoch St, 3-7pm

September 24, Hikurangi Bowling Club, 11 Park St, 3-7pm

September 29, Kaikohe Lindvart Park, Lindvart St, 11am-3pm