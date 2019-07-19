Northland gun owners handed in 106 firearms and 161 parts and accessories over two days as police carried out gun amnesty and buyback events.

The first of 21 rural gun buyback days for the region held in Waipu on Wednesday saw 42 firearms owners hand in 68 firearms and 122 parts and accessories.

Police paid $198,365 for all the items handed over.

On Thursday an event at the Maungaturoto Community Hall saw 24 people handed in 38 guns and 39 parts but police did not have a dollar value.

The Christchurch mosques terror attacks led to the reform of gun laws banning all semi-automatic and military-style weapons.

The gun reform bill also enacted a ban on pump action shotguns with detachable and non-detachable magazines and parts that enable firearms to be converted into more powerful weapons.

Northland Police Inspector Chris McLellan said police were pleased with the turn out of Gun owners.

He said police were aware there were illegal firearms in the community and would take action to recover those firearms.

The firearms and accessories that were collected were to be destroyed, which was done nationally and was consistent throughout the country.

"A lot of people are sad to see their firearms go but all are in support of what we want to achieve and that's about keeping people safe and getting firearms such as these off the market and destroying them," McLellan said.

The next buyback events in Northland will be on Tuesday (23 July) at Hikurangi Bowling Club, 3-7pm and on Wednesday (July 24) Barge Park, Maunu, 3-7pm.