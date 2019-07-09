

Northland woman Terri Lois Gage had already done jail time for kidnapping and robbing Kevin Steed but that did not deter her from doing it a third time and forcing him to withdraw $120,000 from his bank accounts over two days.

Once Gage and two cohorts got the cash they divvied it out between themselves and dumped Steed on a rural road on the outskirts of Kaikohe.

Terri Gage sent to jail for six years and four months, pictured here in 2008 when she last appeared in Whangārei District Court on similar charges. Photo/ File

Thirty-five-year old Gage appeared in the Whangārei District Court for sentencing on Tuesday and was jailed for six years and four months after pleading guilty to kidnapping for gain and aggravated robbery on May 1 last year.

The court heard none of the cash had been recovered however a $43,000 ute that was stolen from Steed had been returned.

Advertisement

Gage had previously been sentenced to six years jail for aggravated robbery and four years jail for kidnapping Steed during incidents in 2005 and 2007.

A police summary outlined the most recent incident where after being released from prison Gage had endeavoured to befriend Steed again which included phone calls and coffee dates to talk and "catch up".

It was in May last year Gage let Steed know she was in Kaitaia and wanted to have a coffee and so they met about 7pm outside an events centre building.

Gage approached Steed, who was in his ute, and told him her "brothers" were there to talk to him.

After discussions her "brothers" told Steed he owed Gage and her kids $200,000 for the 10 years she had spent in jail.

Gage got in Steed's vehicle, making him sit in the passenger's seat and drove him to a money machine in Kawakawa. After a failed attempt to get money Gage continued driving south, stopping at a money machine in Kamo where $1000 was withdrawn. The "brothers" were following in another vehicle.

Gage drove to a motel where she booked a room and they were joined by the two men.

The following morning Steed was told to go into the BNZ Bank in central Whangārei and withdraw all the money from his accounts and was warned they would have someone watching him while he was in the bank.

A total of $120,000 was withdrawn over two days.

Once they had the money Gage and the two men along with Steed drove to a motor camp in Tutukaka where they stayed the night, counted the money and split it three ways.

The following morning Steed was driven around Whangārei and was then transferred to a people mover and driven to Otaika Valley Rd where he was transferred to another vehicle.

Gage while waving a screwdriver around told Steed not to "nark" to the police before he was dropped off on a gravel road on the outskirts of Kaikohe.

He managed to wave down a member of the public who dropped him at a petrol station in Kaikohe where he rang his son and reported the kidnapping and theft to police.

Crown lawyer Kyle Macneil said the pre-sentence report couldn't have been any more negative and Gage showed no genuine remorse.

Appearing for Gage lawyer Aaron Dooney said a two-page letter written by Gage and handed to the court showed "true contrition" and she should be given a discreet discount.



He said the report writer had only spent half an hour with Gage, who he described as a "complicated individual".

Judge Keith de Ridder said Gage had expressed disagreement with the police summary and denied being involved in the offending. However as for the letter handed to him it was in complete contradiction to the report.

"I'm left in a situation where on one hand there is denial of the offence and on the other expression of remorse."