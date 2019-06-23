Lotto Second Division winner

A Lotto ticket bought in Kerikeri was one of 17 throughout New Zealand that each won

nearly $19,326 in Lotto Second Division in Saturday night's draw. The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Kerikeri. The winning Lotto numbers on Saturday were 7, 10, 12, 14, 26, 37, the Bonus number was 40 and Powerball 8. There have been 13 Lotto, Powerball or Instant Kiwi First Division winners in Northland this year, 24 Lotto and two Powerball Second Division wins.

Airlifted after truck rolls

One person was airlifted to the Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition after a truck rolled. The accident happened at Otaua, 17km south west of Kaikohe, about 11.30pm on Saturday. Whangārei police Sergeant Mohammed Atiq said three others in the commercial truck escaped unhurt. The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Two sought after vehicle break-in

Whangārei police are looking for two people who were seen breaking into a vehicle on Otuhiwai Cres in Tikipunga on Saturday evening. A person inside a house disturbed the two, including a female, about 11pm. A police dog was called but could not locate the offenders. One of the car windows had been broken when the two were disturbed.

SH12 washout work

Work to repair a partial road washout on State Highway 12 near Paparoa has been

completed. The work realigned the road by about 1.5m to more stable ground after the shoulder subsided in heavy rain last December. Underground services have been relocated and a damaged storm water culvert was replaced. "A temporary speed limit will remain in place while the seal on the new alignment settles. We will need to return in warmer weather to apply a second seal that assists with waterproofing of the road and is part of normal maintenance," NZ Transport Agency Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said.