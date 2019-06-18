A truck driver transporting a load of stock failed a roadside drug test in Northland and had to be pepper sprayed after officers allegedly discovered methamphetamine and cannabis in his cab.

It was one of the horrendous cases of illegal driving detected in the region by a 40-strong police team during a five-day traffic blitz.

But police reported the overwhelming response from thousands of motorists who were stopped was of support for officers taking illegal or dangerous drivers off the road to prevent fatal or serious injury crashes in the region.

The region's road toll for the year to date

