An increasing number of Northland road fatalities involve drugs; blood tests show nearly 40 per cent of those killed in crashes this year had methamphetamine or cannabis in their system.

The facts were revealed during a police presentation at the Northland Road Transport Committee meeting in Whangārei on Wednesday.

Thirteen people have died on Northland's roads between January 1 and June 4 this year.

Police have had blood tests completed on 10 of the people killed in the crashes and the results have shown five had either methamphetamine or cannabis in their blood.

Of those five, three had both

