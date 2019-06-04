A Whangarei woman has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of selling fake concert tickets over the internet and has elected to have a jury hear her case.

Lulu Amberlee Pou, 23, of Raumanga, appeared in the Whangarei District Court yesterday before Judge Greg Davis.

She entered the not guilty pleas and was remanded in custody to July 31 for a case review hearing.

Pou faces 12 charges of obtaining by deception relating to a time period between July 2018, and February 2019.

Advertisement

It is alleged Pou offered tickets to various concerts including One Love, Six60, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Kendrick Lamar, took the money but never had the tickets in the first place.

A second Whangarei woman also appeared in court on similar charges yesterday.

Tacita Joyce, of Raumanga, is yet to enter pleas to 14 charges of obtaining by deception involving 28 tickets offered over the internet between December 2018 and April 2019.

The 19-year-old was remanded on bail to appear again next Monday when it was expected she would enter pleas.